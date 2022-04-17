Heavy police presence closed Liberty St. in OTR for hours

CINCINNATI — Multiple Cincinnati police crews responded to the intersection of Liberty Street and Sycamore Streets on Saturday evening and closed down Liberty for hours.

Cincinnati police have not released any information on what prompted the large police presence, but officers could be seen pointing their weapons at a person inside a vehicle on Sycamore.

Tony Stumpo, a valet driver at nearby restaurant Nicola's, said he spotted a man trying to steal a Tesla nearby and called 911. John Ward, who said he owns the Tesla, was inside the restaurant for a birthday dinner.

Ward said the restaurant manager came to him and said someone was attempting to steal his car. He said police told him the man trying to steal the car used a computer to generate a code that unlocked the doors, but he couldn't drive away without a pin number.

Cincinnati police deployed rubber bullets and tear gas to remove the man accused of trying to steal the Tesla from the car and Ward said his vehicle is dented from the bullets and filled with tear gas.

"It's a car," said Ward. "I was just glad no one got hurt. Glad he didn't get hurt. Glad no one else got hurt on the street. It's a car. You can replace a car. Can't replace a human life."

Police arrested one person and reopened the nearby roads hours after closing it Saturday evening.