Findlay Market bakery permanently closes, market looks for business to fill now-empty space

CINCINNATI — A long-time Findlay Market bakery will no longer serve its fresh breads and sandwiches in Over-the-Rhine.

Em's Sourdough Bread, a business housed in Findlay Market for eight years, announced on Sunday it will permanently close.

"I would like to thank our wonderful customers who brightened our day and were the reason we were there," wrote the business on social media. "We will miss being a part of your holiday celebrations, your special diners and seeing you on weekend mornings for breakfast sammies!"

The social media post did not say why Em's has closed.

In a separate social media post, Findlay Market acknowledged the closure, adding "Em's was a regular weekend stop for so many and they will be deeply missed by our community."

Less than one day after Em's announced its closure on social media, Findlay Market sent a press release announcing it is accepting new proposals for businesses to fill the space formerly occupied by the bakery.

Applications opened on Monday and will stay open until October 27, the market said. The proposals will be for stalls 116 and 118, which includes a corner stall with service areas, production space and a 44-square-foot walk-in cooler.

The Corporation for Findlay Market said it would prefer the business that occupies the space in the future be locally-owned and able to operate year-round during Findlay Market hours. The corporation said it also would prefer a new, unique concept "without significant menu overlap of existing businesses."