CPD: Man shot and killed in Over-the-Rhine identified

CINCINNATI — A 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in Over-the-Rhine has been identified, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting on the 20 block of Green Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, police found Devin Price inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they attempted CPR, but Price was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CPD, officers arrested Demetria Long, 31, in connection with the shooting. Investigators are working to determine her relationship with the victim and a possible motive. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

CPD said multiple witnesses were present at the scene.

Police have not released additional details about the case but they said they are continuing to investigate.