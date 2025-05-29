CPD: Double shooting in Over-the-Rhine leaves 2 men with injuries, 1 found at fire station

CINCINNATI — Two men were shot early Thursday morning in Over-the-Rhine, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police responded to the double shooting at the intersection of Republic and Liberty Streets just before 4 a.m.

Officers on the scene told our crew that one of the victims had been grazed in the head.

CPD said one of the victims was later located at a fire station on Liberty and Linn Streets.

Both men were found to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The police have not released many details about the incident, and no information about a suspect.