Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

CPD arrest man for December shooting that killed 34-year-old

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Eric Harris.JPG
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 10:45:57-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police have arrested a man for a shooting in December that left 34-year-old Shawntase Beavers dead.

Police announced on June 2 they arrested 25-year-old Eric Harris on an open warrant for Beavers' murder.

In court Monday morning, prosecutors said Harris admitted to police he was in a fight with Beavers before Harris shot him multiple times. A judge ordered him to be held in the Hamilton County Justice Center without bond.

On December 23 at around 9 p.m., CPD officers were called to the 1700 block of Republic Street for the report of a shooting. When they got there, they found Beavers suffering from a gunshot would, police said.

Despite first responders attempting life-saving measures, Beavers died at the scene, according to CPD.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
Moeller pitcher Zion Theophilus named Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year New exhibit focuses on the forgotten African American founders of Cincinnati TJ Friedl hits a 3-run homer as the Reds beat the slumping Cubs 5-2

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!