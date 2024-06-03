CPD arrest man for December shooting that killed 34-year-old

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police have arrested a man for a shooting in December that left 34-year-old Shawntase Beavers dead.

Police announced on June 2 they arrested 25-year-old Eric Harris on an open warrant for Beavers' murder.

In court Monday morning, prosecutors said Harris admitted to police he was in a fight with Beavers before Harris shot him multiple times. A judge ordered him to be held in the Hamilton County Justice Center without bond.

On December 23 at around 9 p.m., CPD officers were called to the 1700 block of Republic Street for the report of a shooting. When they got there, they found Beavers suffering from a gunshot would, police said.

Despite first responders attempting life-saving measures, Beavers died at the scene, according to CPD.