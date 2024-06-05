Watch Now
CPD: 1 shot in Over-the-Rhine early Wednesday morning

Posted at 10:14 AM, Jun 05, 2024

CINCINNATI — A man was shot in Over-the-Rhine early Wednesday morning, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The shooting happened at approximately 6 a.m. on East Clifton Avenue near Lang Street.

Police said the man was shot in the leg.

According to police, the victim made his way to the Shell station on East Liberty Street. The gas station was about a five-minute walk from where the shooting happened.

Our crew on the scene saw the victim in an ambulance being taken to the hospital from the gas station.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

