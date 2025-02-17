Watch Now
17-year-old arrested for shooting, killing man in Over-the-Rhine

De'Jah Gross
CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old has been arrested for shooting and killing a 50-year-old in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati police announced Monday.

According to the coroner, Allen Scott, 50, was shot in the 500 block of West McMicken Avenue around 11 a.m. on Feb. 6.

CPD said Allen was shot while outside on the sidewalk.

That stretch of West McMicken is lined with buildings that house apartments, police said, but officers did not find anyone hurt at any nearby homes.

The shooting is also very near the McMicken playground, a Cincinnati Recreation Commission-maintained play area.

Police said the 17-year-old is charged with murder.

