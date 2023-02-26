1 'critically injured' in Over-the-Rhine shooting Saturday

CINCINNATI — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Over-the-Rhine just after midnight Saturday, Cincinnati police said.

Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. after being alerted by ShotSpotter to a shot fired near 1300 Walnut St. While on the way to the ShotSpotter alert, police were notified of a reported person shot at the same location.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UC Medical Center with a critical injury, and it is unclear what his current condition is.

Police did not say if they have identified any suspects in the shooting.

CPD's investigation is ongoing and being conducted by District One Investigative Unit.