Over-the-Rhine business owner to open nightclub in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A new nightclub is coming to downtown Cincinnati.

Longtime Over-the-Rhine business owner Rico Grant is set to open LoVe Nightclub in downtown's 4th and Race development, 3CDC announced Thursday.

LoVe Nightclub joins bb.q Chicken and Paris Baguette in the new development.

The nightclub, which is specifically located at 138 W 4th St., is set to open in late 2023, but an exact date hasn't been revealed.

Grant, who also owns Gallery at Gumbo and Cinema OTR, said the nightclub will give off a "sultry" vibe alongside top-notch hospitality.

"We're pairing a nightclub with Grade A hospitality the way Jeff Ruby's pairs a great steak with hospitality," Grant said.

To achieve that sultry atmosphere, the nightclub will feature Tiffany blue accents, modern art and custom wallpaper. The nightclub will also have a VIP section wrapped in a custom gold sofa. In line with the nightclub's name, all of the decor will be love-related in an effort to transport guests to an "oasis of love."

The nightclub teased the inside with a video rendering on social media.

That design, which is promised to feature multiple photo-worthy backdrops, will be executed by TriVersity Construction and City Studios.

Outside of its decor, LoVe will have valet parking and a coat check among other amenities.

Construction on the 4,300-square-foot space has begun and is expected to be completed this fall.

No good nightclub is set without its entertainment, and 3CDC says LoVe will have a DJ booth with "state-of-the-art" sound and lighting. That DJ booth will also allow for a different mood and experience for guests "based on the crowd and the vibe of the evening," 3CDC said.

The nightclub is Grant's first venture outside of OTR, and he said he's excited to "tap into a whole new audience of downtown eventgoers."

Provided by 3CDC Rico Grant

The business owner opened Gallery at Gumbo, a hybrid art gallery and barbershop, at the corner of Main and 13th streets in 2021. More recently, Grant opened Cinema OTR, a bar dedicated to '90s R&B, hip-hop and Black films, in August 2022.

Outside of Grant's business ventures, he also founded Paloozanoire, an organization focused on elevating Black artists, leaders and entrepreneurs.

"Rico is known as one of the most well-connected entrepreneurs in Cincinnati and he has shown a passion for showcasing all the city has to offer while uplifting others in the community," said Lindzie Gunnels with 3CDC.

Gunnels said Grant has created an "undeniable vibe" at Cinema OTR and 3CDC is excited to see how he expands that on an even larger scale.

