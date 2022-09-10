One person shot in downtown Cincinnati; around 15 rounds fired

CINCINNATI — One person is in critical condition after being shot in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at 126 W. 6th Street.

Police officers on the scene said around 15 rounds were fired in the incident. Those officers also said that there were police in the area at the time, but it's not believed they were an intended target.

The victim is in critical condition, according to police.

The suspected shooter fled on foot in a nearby alley, police said. No description of that suspect was provided.

WCPO will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.