Ohio drivers could face charges and fines if snow from their cars causes damage on the road

CINCINNATI — After the first significant snowfall of the season, you may have noticed drivers with snow piled on top of their cars.

If that snow falls off and damages another vehicle, the driver could face charges.

In Ohio, it's illegal to drive cars deemed "unsafe" by the state. It's not illegal to have snow on top of your car — until it falls onto the car behind you. If snow or ice falls off your car and damages another, you could be charged with a minor misdemeanor.

We spoke with driving instructor Andy Hamrick about why clearing snow from your car matters.

“When it’s bad out like this, you want to be seen,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick, who works at Bick’s Driving School near Cherry Grove, said snow on the hood or top of a vehicle can be dangerous.

“If that snow is here on the hood, it’s going to fly up and block your vision while you’re driving,” Hamrick said. “If it’s up here on the top, the people behind you won’t be able to see as well.”

If you’re found violating the law, not only could you face charges, but you could also be fined up to $170.

“Ohio law states the windows have to be uncovered, the tail lights, the head lights, the license plate light,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick said it’s better not to rush to where you need to be and to make sure you have time to clear all snow and ice off your car.

That could mean doubling or even tripling the time you spend on your commute.

“Give yourself more time to get where you’re going,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick also said it’s important to drive cautiously this time of year.

“Drive slower, take turns slower, take longer to brake,” Hamrick said.

He recommends putting your windshield wipers up so they don’t freeze to the glass.

Hamrick told us the most important thing is to stay patient.

“People are stressed, you have to show empathy,” Hamrick said.