'Oh yeah, it's a problem' | New city ordinance could cost you $150 for loitering at major transit centers

CINCINNATI — You can now be fined for loitering at major Metro transit centers across the city of Cincinnati.

City council has unanimously passed an ordinance from City Manager Sheryl Long. There will be new signs added at the Oakley Transit Center, Riverfront Transit Center and Government Square, letting people know they can't be there unless they're getting on or off a bus.

The ordinance states that it would be a minor misdemeanor, and you could be fined no more than $150.

WATCH: Learn more about city council's new ordinance in the video below

New ordinance places fines on loitering at public transit centers

A city spokesperson told me over the phone that the process of removing someone would start with community responders. Services would then be offered to those in need. However, if things continue to escalate or the person refuses, Cincinnati police may be called in for removal or to issue a fine.

The ordinance explains how someone could violate the ordinance as, "A person is in violation of this section only after having occupied a transit center zone for a period of time that exceeds that which is necessary to purchase a fare and to wait for, board, or deboard a transit vehicle. It shall be prima facie evidence of a violation of this section if a person remains in a designated transit center zone after all transit vehicles stop and the person does not board any of the transit vehicles."

You can read the full ordinance below:

Transit Center Loitering Ordinance by webeditors

"I think it's a very humane approach, you're asking, you're demanding, before you're fining. And you say, 'Hey, look, this is a public space that is dedicated for transit. If you want to go across to the park bench and hang out, then you're more than welcome,'" Councilman Mark Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys told us that there is an increase in people using public transit, but also issues with benches and stations full of people not using the buses.

"These are meant for people who are riding public transit," Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys told me that this ordinance will go into effect in 30 days. He also said it is a civil issue, not a criminal offense.

Before the council took a vote, Mayor Aftab Pureval stated that this ordinance continues the city's work to ensure safety and efficiency on public transportation.

"This is another action that this council is taking to prioritize public safety. To prioritize folks who want to be able to use our incredible public transit. And, prioritizing enforcement in order to make that happen," Pureval said.

We received this statement from Metro:

"The existing city transit zone ordinance currently provides the ability to manage loitering at streetcar platforms and the future bus rapid transit platforms. Metro is working with the City to update the ordinance to include major transit centers as well. This would allow Metro and the City to effectively utilize these transit resources for their intended purpose – to support the passengers using the region’s transit system by ensuring that our facilities function smoothly and provide a safe, comfortable experience for our customers." Brandy L. Jones, APR Chief Communications & Marketing Officer

We also spoke with two men at Government Square, who had very different opinions on the city council's decision.

"Do you think it's a problem?" I asked Terry Lee Armstrong, who frequently rides the bus from the downtown transit center.

"Oh yeah, it's a problem anytime they're just hanging out. You know, see that's why I don't get involved with them," Armstrong said.

WCPO 9 News Jay Harris working at his hot dog stand

Across the street, I spoke with Jay Harris, who runs a hot dog stand at the bus station. Harris said that he doesn't see this issue as worthy of a fine.

"To me, honestly, I don't feel like that's a problem; they're minding their business. They're not bothering anybody," Harris said.