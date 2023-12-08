Officer accuses Cincinnati Police Department of racial discrimination, workplace retaliation in lawsuit

CINCINNATI — A police officer is suing the Cincinnati Police Department and several officers for racial discrimination and workplace retaliation.

According to court documents, Officer Carrie Hollyfield, a white officer, said she was on the receiving end of a hostile working environment based on her race.

Court documents allege the discrimination began in March 2021 when Hollyfield was the only white officer in the youth services unit where she worked with 15 Black officers. The attacks ended in November 2021, Hollyfield said.

Hollyfield alleges Chantia Miller (then known as Chantia Pearson), a captain in the unit who is Black, was the person consistently harassing her. Miller allegedly made several racially motivated comments and was physically aggressive with people when she was angry.

She also alleges Miller made other remarks like "the white motherf*****s on the second floor," and "we have all worked with white people we don't like." Hollyfield also alleges another Black officer called her "Ms. Affirmative Action," even going as far as saying, "Everyone stand up and pull your Black card out, Carrie is speaking."

After Hollyfield reported the alleged discrimination in October 2021, she said CPD removed her from her position without notice. According to the lawsuit, she was replaced with a Black officer.

In September 2022, CPD's internal affairs called some of Hollyfield's claims "unfounded." Despite this, the Ohio Civil Rights Commission found that Hollyfield was "subject to unwelcome racial remarks and comments," and Miller "failed to correct the problems and failed to take prompt remedial action against all employees involved."

Hollyfield is asking for payment for everything she would have earned had she not been transferred from the Youth Service Unit, including any raises, bonuses and interest. She's also asking for CPD's management personnel to receive anti-discrimination training.

WCPO 9 reached out to the City of Cincinnati and CPD for a statement, and they said they could not comment because the lawsuit is still pending litigation.

We have also contacted Hollyfield's lawyer and the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police but haven't heard back.