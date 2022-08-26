SWAT situation at Oakley apartment: Neighbor says he heard 'five to seven' shots fired

CINCINNATI — Multiple roads in Oakley are shut down due to police activity.

Officers closed Markbreit Avenue between Edwards Road and Madison Road at around 4 p.m. Friday. WCPO crews at the scene said dozens of officers and multiple SWAT units were seen in the area.

A neighbor who said he lives in the apartment building police responded to said the building's landlord was called earlier in the day. She arrived with a police escort. While he was speaking with one of the cops outside the building, the neighbor said he heard what sounded like five to seven gunshots.

"I dove ... and we were told to take cover," the neighbor said. "About 10, maybe 15 minutes later, cops escorted us off the premises and told us to run to the left and we did."

The neighbor said police were at the door of another person's unit in the building when shots were fired.

"One of the neighbors had some kind of firearm that we weren't aware of — it sounded like it was pointed right at the door at the police who were trying to talk to him," the neighbor said. "If it wasn't direct fire at them, I don't know what it would be because it was literally right at them."

The neighbor said he does know the person who lives in the unit and said he believes the person is still inside the apartment building at this time.

"I hope he's OK, I don't want to see anybody hurt — police or the person in question," the neighbor said. "He's a neighbor, I've tried to help him several times ... I just hope he gets help, that's all I want for him."

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

