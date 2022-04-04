Police: Hyde Park Kroger employee arrested after shooting in parking lot

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man they say fired shots in the Kroger parking lot at Hyde Park Plaza Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls of a possible shooting at 3670 Paxton Ave. at around 4:40 p.m. Friday, March 25. According to an arrest complaint, Kevion Howze got into a "verbal and physical altercation" with someone inside the store. He then followed the person into the parking lot and grabbed a handgun from his vehicle.

Police said Howze chased the person through the parking lot and fired at least four shots, hitting the person once in the upper back.

Howze was working as an employee at the time of the shooting. He was identified by Kroger management and several witnesses. He was charged Monday, April 4, with felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on a private premises.

The shooting came one week after a 24-year-old was killed outside a Target in Oakley. Anthony McIntosh was arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.

Shoppers in the area when shots were fired said it was scary to see heavy police presence in the parking lot.

"Of course it scares the heck out of me," Doug Brown said. "You can't say it won't happen anywhere."

Norris said the increased shootings in public areas have been stressful for everyone involved.

"It's one of those things where you think that you do the best you can to provide a safe environment and yet still ... you have random acts of gunfire in a parking lot of a major business," Norris said. "It's disturbing ... we're trying to do the best that we can to make everyone safe."

