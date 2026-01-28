Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CPD: 1 dead, 1 detained after shooting outside Oakley Steak 'N Shake

WCPO
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of the Steak 'N Shake location in Oakley Monday night, Cincinnati police said.

Lt. Jerome Herring said officers responded to 4949 Ridge Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. for a reported shooting, finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Fire and EMS confirmed the person was dead at the scene.

One person has been detained by police. Herring said officers are still trying to determine that person's involvement in the shooting.

The Steak 'N Shake was closed at the time of the shooting, Herring said.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

