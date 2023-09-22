Cincy firefighters rescue blind, deaf 15-year-old dog who was stuck in a pipe

CINCINNATI — Freddy is one lucky dog.

Last Saturday, the 15-year-old Jack Russell terrier, who is blind and deaf, was rescued by the Cincinnati Fire Department after he somehow found his way 100 feet into a PVC drain pipe in Oakley.

Members of Cincinnati Heavy Rescue 9 got the call around 5 p.m. They ended up using an acoustic sonar device to locate Freddy deep inside the pipe.

CFD's Taylor Kuhlmann said sonar devices are typically used to find a person trapped under something, but it works for dogs like Freddy too.

The first responders detailed the rescue in a Facebook post.

"Once he was located, and options were weighed, it was decided that flowing water could be used to 'flush' Freddy out," the post reads.

After about an hour of rescue efforts, Freddy was finally safe in his owner's arms.

Cincinnati Heavy Rescue 9

Freddy has not said one bark about the situation.