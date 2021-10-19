Northside demands change after jogger hit by driver

CINCINNATI — Anna Barchick-Suter was jogging in a crosswalk at Hamilton Ave. near Pullan Ave. with the right-of-way when she was hit and seriously injured by a driver on Oct. 12.

Neighbors in Northside near where she was hit said the current infrastructure in the area isn't working and they want the city to come up with long term, permanent solutions.

"Anna will be the last daughter, the last sister, the last friend, the last neighbor who will be let down by indecision," said Jacqui Barchick-Suter, Anna's mother.

Cincinnati's Department of Transportation and Engineering said those solutions are on the way.

Curb bump-outs at Hamilton and Palm will be installed next year and signal adjustments at Hamilton Ave. and Pullan Ave. to allow more time for people to cross.

"There are times you just run through the intersection," said Becky Finnigan, president of the Northside Community Council. "You don't know if the cars are going to stop."

DOTE also plan to enact traffic-calming tactics along Hamilton Ave. that could include a 24-hour parking pilot program on Hamilton. The same strategy was effective in reducing crashes in other areas of the city.