Jogger hit by driver while in crosswalk critically hurt

CINCINNATI — A woman out jogging in Northside Tuesday morning is now in critical condition after a driver hit her while she was in a marked crosswalk, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said the jogger would live, but suffered head trauma in the crash.

The woman jogging was hit crossing Hamilton Ave. near Pullan Ave. Police said the force of the impact threw her into the road.

The driver of the vehicle initially left the scene but returned shortly after; police said they are not considering the crash a hit-and-run. No charges have been announced for the driver.

Residents who live near the intersection said it's not surprising someone was hurt there.

"It just seems like Hamilton has got a lot of fast drivers," said Matt Meldon, Northside resident. "Which is concerning because there is a lot of families and strollers and bicycles."

Meldon said he's brought the issue up to city council. In 2016, the community pushed for changes after the tragic death of Sarah Cole, owner and chef at Northside’s Tickle Pickle. Cole died in the hospital after she was hit by a car a day earlier while crossing Hamilton Avenue.

"We were able to implement pedestrian safety but then it seems as though it drops off as a priority after a few years and it takes something like this for there to be action again," said Becky Finnigan, president of the Northside Community Council.

NCC has turned to city and state officials to help curb the threats to pedestrian and bicyclists along Hamilton Ave. and throughout Northside.

"We have been asking DOTE for interventions that will slow traffic and they have ideas, they have plans for that upper portion of Hamilton, but they are not funded and that's a political decision," said Mati Senerchia, a member of NCC.

The group wants the incoming city council and mayor to make a commitment to fixing the ongoing traffic issues in the neighborhood.