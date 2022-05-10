Teachers work to engage more Hispanic families

CINCINNATI — Teachers at the LEAP Academy in North Fairmount are working to engage more Hispanic families in the community.

The Spanish language magnet school is hosting a “Night of Celebrating our Hispanic Families” on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Organizers said the event is designed to connect Hispanic families in the community to the LEAP Academy and to learn about how the school can help with resources like immigration and citizenship, housing, health insurance, food stamps, COVID vaccines and college prep.

Teacher and organizer Dulce Martinez said a lot of parents feel uncomfortable coming to the school or reaching out for help.

"Most of the Hispanic parents, they don't have papers and they are so afraid to go to the school and ask the teacher because they don't feel like they can be strong enough for their own kids,” Martinez said.

Martinez explained that she immigrated from the Dominican Republic and knows firsthand the struggles of trying to get resources when there is a language barrier.

“We want to teach them they can be strong, they can be the parents,” she said

Martinez added she wants to educate and empower families.

The celebration will feature entertainment and a visit from the FC Cincinnati mascot.

READ MORE

Parents, students, educators hope politicians listen to their concerns

Covington translates city documents as Hispanic population continues to grow in Northern Kentucky

Hispanic, Latino, Latinx? Identity terms evolving in Latino communities