Coroner's office to provide update on dismembered woman found in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is set to provide an update about a dismembered woman who was found in North Fairmount in November.

Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m.

The woman's torso was discovered on Nov. 5, and two months later, as Cincinnati police and FBI agents were conducting a search of the surrounding area, officials discovered more remains. Sammarco announced that a head had been found, but didn't specify if any other body parts were located.

The woman's head was found in a steep wooded area blocks away from where the torso was.

RELATED | Coroner: Dismembered head found recently belonged to torso of woman located in North Fairmount in November

"There was no attempt to hide the head," Sammarco previously said. "As far as the body, I think the body was visible to the person that actually found the body."

The woman's torso was found in a treeline after a man living on that street saw it, first believing it was a Halloween prop, Sammarco said.

Cincinnati police Captain Stephen Saunders said police were unsure whether she was a local woman, or if she if from elsewhere and was simply left in North Fairmount.

In February, Sammarco told WCPO 9 they were reaching out to authorities in Louisiana about a dismembered body case to compare it to the discovery in North Fairmount. Sammarco said they wanted to connect with Louisiana authorities to see if there were any similarities in the two cases or how "the bodies were treated."

The coroner's office was also working alongside a forensic artist to make a digital recreation of the woman's face.

In November, Sammarco said she believed the woman had been killed on either Nov. 3 or 4, and she was likely dead before she was dismembered.

At a press conference in January, Sammarco increased the potential age of the woman to between her late 20s to early 50s, but they still believe she's on the lower end of that spectrum. She is African American or mixed-race African American, about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, Sammarco said.

Her cause of death is known, but Sammarco declined to share that information with the public.