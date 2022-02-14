Man found shot inside crashed car in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a crashed car in North Avondale Monday afternoon, Cincinnati Police said.

He was found in a crashed vehicle in the area of 3900 Dickson Avenue. The man has since died from his injuries, according to CPD.

Police have not yet identified the man shot, nor have they released any information about a possible suspect.

CPD has also not released whether the man was shot inside of his car, or if he was wounded before attempting to drive. The homicide unit is currently investigating, CPD said.