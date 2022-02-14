Coroner IDs man shot, killed by Monroe police

MONROE, Ohio — A 35-year-old man has been identified as the person fatally shot by officers Friday night in Monroe.

Dustin Booth, a Monroe resident, was transported from the scene of the incident near Ohio 63 and New Garver Road to Atrium Medical Center, where he died.

Warren County Coroner Russell Uptegrove said Booth was shot multiple times.

Police did not say how many officers fired their weapons, nor have they released the amount of shots fired overall.

Police made a traffic stop at 10:44 p.m. when Booth, who was a passenger, got out of the vehicle and did not follow officers’ commands, police said. He pulled a handgun from his waistband, and officers shot him, according to police.

The “officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy,” police said.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation spokesman Steve Irwin said his office was requested shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Monroe police called BCI for the investigation. The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified.