Police: Two arrested after complaints of illegal sales at Newtown vape shop

NEWTOWN, Ohio — Two people have been arrested after Newtown police received complaints of underage sales and products making customers feel ill from a vape shop.

Chief of Newtown police Tom Synan stated in a social media post that the department had been conducting an investigation and on Monday served a search warrant for the VIP Smoke Shop in the 7300 block of Main Street in Newtown.

According to Synan, the owner of the shop, Abdalah Ezzuldin Jararweh, 29, was arrested with Leen Hani Sabri Abu Saideh, 30, an employee of the store.

Both are charged with trafficking in marijuana and Saideh is also accused of sales of tobacco products under the age of 21.

Synan said there are more charges to come as the investigation is ongoing.

Jararweh is a new owner. According to Synan, this is the second time the Newtown Police Department has received complaints about this VIP Smoke Shop that have led to investigations and arrests.

Earlier in March, police raided eight VIP Smoke Shops in Warren County and one in Norwood.