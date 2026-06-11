Cincy SC uses World Cup to inspire Cincinnati kids through summer soccer camps

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story that you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at alex@wcpo.com.

NEWTOWN, Ohio — As one of the biggest sporting events in the world begins, one local club is using the World Cup to inspire kids in Cincinnati.

Throughout the summer, Cincinnati Soccer Club is hosting 11 soccer camps with themes surrounding the World Cup.

Coach Chris Smotherman said they wanted to get kids inspired to play.

“This week, it’s been a lot of focus on the key players like Haaland versus Mbappe, so we worked on finishing and shooting activities and running with the ball," Smotherman said.

For the first time since 1994, the United States is hosting World Cup matches. Mexico and Canada are also hosting matches.

WATCH: See how Cincy SC coaches are using the World Cup to inspire kids in Cincinnati

Cincy SC uses World Cup to inspire kids at summer camps

Smotherman said he hopes bringing the World Cup to America will help grow the game nationally.

“1994 led to a lot of things, right?" Smotherman said. "It led to the MLS, it led to a lot of people supporting soccer. It’s actually one of the most viewed and most attended World Cups in history. I think this is just another chance to amplify that.”

Smotherman said it presents an opportunity to inspire future stars.

“It doesn’t matter if Team USA does well," Smotherman said. "They can support Spain or France or Portugal, all of these teams that have these huge superstars and they can kind of envision themselves being those types of players in the future.”

As Cincinnati continues to embrace soccer, Smotherman said they want to play a part in growing the game.

Cincy SC focuses on development for kids, not only on the pitch but in life, too.

“They’re going to experience different challenges in terms of maybe not being successful and having a hard time, and those things are really important in life," Smotherman said.

It's not too late to sign up for Cincy SC camps. Parents who are interested in getting their kids involved can do that on the Cincy SC website.

Smotherman said they'll also be having watch parties for the World Cup, including one at Newtown Village Tavern for USA's first match on Friday.

“We’re going to have a lot of creative players in the World Cup this year," Smotherman said. "I think a lot of players will be inspired to be creative.”

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at alex@wcpo.com

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Alex Null covers Cincinnati's east side.

