Local township trustee works to inform Ohioans of possible energy bill increase

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As Duke Energy looks to increase the delivery charge on Ohio customers' energy bills, many are fighting against the increases, saying enough is enough.

Lisa Youngblood is a Springfield Township trustee, and although she only serves the township's residents, over the last few weeks she’s been working to inform all southwest Ohio residents about the possible changes they may be seeing on their Duke bill.

“We have 12 neighborhoods in Springfield Township, but we also have family and friends who live outside of Springfield Township,” Youngblood said.

WATCH: Here's why Springfield Township officials are fighting against the proposed increase

Springfield Township trustee works to inform Ohioans of possible energy bill increase

The increase would be to Duke’s distribution fee, which they proposed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) back in March. If passed, the increase would go into effect late next year.

“We have made a number of investments in the electrical grid, in our infrastructure… including also capital investments as well, and so that has really caused the need to go back for this rate adjustment,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Matt Martin.

Duke says the proposed fee would increase the average household bill by about 4.5%.

“For a customer who’s using around a thousand kilowatt hours of energy, so it’d be about an $8 increase per month,” Martin said.

This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled just last month that Duke’s natural gas tax increase, approved by PUCO, was justified.

But officials in Springfield Township say, with increases everywhere nowadays, it’s all getting to be too much.

“I don’t think you can look at these things in isolation and say ‘Well it’s only $8 a month.’ Well, that one is, but then there are other ones that are $8 a month or more than that,” said Christopher Gilbert, Springfield Township administrator.

Youngblood and Gilbert aren’t completely against the proposal, and understand increases are necessary at times. However, they want to make sure residents only pay what they need to.

“What we’re concerned with is making sure the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, PUCO, as she explained, is looking at the request by Duke Energy and really only approving things that are necessary,” Gilbert said.

Youngblood also said that she has proposed to her fellow trustees that Springfield Township pass a resolution against these increases.

PUCO will hold public hearings before making a decision on an increase. The dates for those hearings have not been scheduled yet.