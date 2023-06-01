Mural on Arnold's Bar & Grill accidentally painted over, same artist to paint larger mural in its place

CINCINNATI — For those walking by Arnold's Bar & Grill in downtown Cincinnati, you won't see the same mural that used to grace the side of its building — but don't stress.

Arnold's alley mural by L'Amour Supreme was accidentally covered up by city crews clearing nearby graffiti.

Arnold's owner Chris Breeden said he was shocked to see the artwork on the side of his restaurant and bar covered up.

"I pulled up right in the middle of it and I was pretty upset," Breeden said. "But almost instantly 3CDC said 'we'll take care of it.'"

L'Amour is responsible for the mushroom mural that's displayed across the side of a building in northern Over-the-Rhine. The mural was commissioned for Blink 2023.

WCPO This mushroom mural was commissioned by L'Amour Supreme for Blink 2023.

Ultimately, Breeden thinks it's a blessing L'Amour is already back in Cincinnati working on multiple works, including more mushrooms, around the city — and now a larger mural on the side of Arnold's.

L'Amour also believes it's a blessing in disguise saying "change isn't necessarily a bad thing."

"It's kind of like a sign of street respect that your art is, could be graffiti and I didn't think it was an accident, I knew there was a purpose in it," L'Amour said. "It was almost like Cincinnati's way of like 'we really liked you being here, we need you to come back.'"

While L'Amour is working on various different installations, the upcoming Arnold's mural will pay homage to Czarface, a hip-hop supergroup that Breeden himself is a fan of.

