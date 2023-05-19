Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiAvondale

Actions

Avondale community celebrates five new murals featuring Civil Rights leaders

The murals of Fred Shuttlesworth, Theodore Berry, Marjorie B. Parham, Fanny Graff and Artie &amp; Annie Matthews can be spotted throughout Avondale. ArtWorks partnered with Urbanist Media, a community preservation cooperative, to choose who to feature and where to place them.
RAE_HINES5388_01.png
Posted at 9:21 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 21:32:48-04

CINCINNATI — ArtWorks Cincinnati celebrated Thursday the addition of five new murals, each featuring a local civil rights leader.

The murals of Fred Shuttlesworth, Theodore Berry, Marjorie B. Parham, Fanny Graff and Artie & Annie Matthews can be spotted throughout Avondale. ArtWorks partnered with Urbanist Media, a community preservation cooperative, to choose who to feature and where to place them.

In addition to celebrating these key figures, the project is part of a broader quality-of-life plan developed by Avondale leaders and community members.

"We think that murals and artwork are a way to beautify the community and having the murals around the neighborhood in different areas gives a chance to create a walking trail and creates a reason for people to be alive and walking within the community," said Jill Dunne, senior director of marketing and communications for ArtWorks.

By strategically placing the murals in different parts of the neighborhood, ArtWorks said it created a walking trail to create connectedness between residents and institutions.

Pillars of Cincinnati Map 36x48-02.jpg

The nonprofit also hopes the project will give more people a reason to visit Avondale.

"ArtWorks is all about making our community more vibrant. We bring beauty, we bring a chance to employ artists and youth," Dunne said.

A lead teaching artist worked with another teaching artist and several apprentices, ages 14-21, to create the project. Several of them are from Avondale.

"Once you put art and let youth do art that makes them feel good about being in the space that they are, then they're more willing to be out in the community, more willing to make connections with other people," said Nytaya Babbitt, the lead teaching artist.

Watch Live:

Newsfeed

More local news:
Hamilton teen uses sign language learned in school to save deaf woman from fire How Emily Henry captured readers' hearts — and became a NYT bestselling author Cincinnati faces $500 million backlog of city deferred maintenance

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help kids play soccer, today!

FC Cincinnati

Help today! WCPO 9, the Scripps Howard Foundation and FC Cincinnati team up to for kids in-need