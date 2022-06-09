Watch
Police make arrest after man found shot dead in Mt. Washington Thursday morning

Dwayne Slavey
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jun 09, 2022
CINCINNATI — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Cincinnati police said at around 3:26 a.m. they were called to the 6300 block of Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Antony Harris suffering from a gunshot wound.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, at around 10:00 a.m., Cincinnati police arrested 29-year-old Brandon Vannatter in connection with Harris' death.

