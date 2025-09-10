'I still ask myself, why?' | Dozens mourn the death of 3 people killed in Mount Washington shooting

CINCINNATI — Dressed all in black, many wearing veils and shawls, dozens of people mourned three Ethiopian immigrants who were shot and killed more than a week ago in Mount Washington.

Officials say 26-year-old Samuel Tyler Ericksen shot 22-year-old Eden Adugna, 20-year-old Feven Adugna and 27-year-old Bemnet Deresse on Sunday, Aug 31.

Negash Adugna stood in the center of the crowd and reminisced about the day he brought Eden and Feven to the U.S. from Ethiopia when they were 9 and 7 years old.

"I saw excitement. I saw hope," he said.

Vigil held for 3 people killed in Mount Washington shooting

Negash said he reviewed a picture of the girls on the plane from Ethiopia while selecting photos for their funeral just before attending their vigil.

"Those two lights, the dreams, are all in a casket next door, next room. That I can't unsee," he said. "I ask myself why?"

Negash remembered Eden as a dedicated young woman with the drive and talent to enter the medical field, and he shared memories of Fevan's love of Liverpool Football.

Bemnet's family said he was a quiet young man who loved to study and help his family.

#NOW: Friends, family are mourning 22-year-old Eden Adugna, 20-year-old Feven Adugna, and 27-year-old Bemnet Deresse who were shot and killed here in Mt. Washington a week ago.

Many here are openly weeping before the ceremony begins.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/oQPCl9EAIa — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) September 9, 2025

His young sister, Solianna Abebe, said she was very close to him.

"He was telling me that when I grow up, he will buy me a car, and I was really happy for him when he graduated, and I was really attached to him when I was younger, and I love him," Solianna said.

She wanted us to share a message no child should have to deliver.

"Gun violence should stop. It should. It really should stop," she said.

All three funerals will be held at the Mahdereselan Kidanemihret Ethiopian Orthodox Church on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 1631 Marlowe Ave.

Bemnet's burial is set for 1:30 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery at 4521 Spring Grove Ave. in Cincinnati, while Eden and Feven will be buried in The Lexington Cemetery at 833 West St. in Lexington at 2:00 p.m.