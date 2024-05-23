Students, parents surprise teacher on last day before retirement at Kilgour School

CINCINNATI — After 34 years, Susie Grybowski is retiring from teaching and her students made sure her final day at Kilgour School was a special one.

The parents of Grybowski's first grade class got together Thursday to celebrate Grybowski with a surprise retirement party. The parents and children showed a video from her students sharing what they will miss the most and books donated to the school library in her honor, ensuring that her legacy will live on at Kilgour.

One parent said she knows Grybowski has made a lasting impact on her kids.

"I feel like I'm going to think about her as they continue to grow up because all of them have such a love of reading and I think it definitely comes from her," said Julie Forbes, who has had four kids go through Grybowski's class. "My fifth grader's favorite author is Shakespeare and that is a direct reflection of Ms. Grybowski."

Grybowski's fellow teachers shared how much they'll miss working with her too. One teacher, Bob Cheney, teaches in the classroom right next to Grybowski, but used to be her student teacher.

"I was really at a crossroads in my life at that time and she really, really helped me get through that and realize, this is a good path for me, that I can do this and here I am," Cheney said.

He and the other first grade teachers said they'll miss Grybowski, and that she's always welcome to come back and help out in their classes.