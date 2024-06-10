Ault Park fireworks saved for 2024 thanks to donations from community, including Zac Taylor

CINCINNATI — The Ault Park fireworks show has officially been saved, at least for 2024.
City council member Seth Walsh announced on Monday that community fundraising efforts were able to secure the amount needed to allow the fireworks show to go off this year.
Several new donors stepped up to provide additional funding needed to save the fireworks show, after it was announced the event may not happen this year for a multitude of reasons, including a funding shortfall.
"I am thrilled that the 58th Annual Ault Park Fireworks are officially on for this summer," said Walsh in a press release. "This event is a part of the fabric of summertime in Cincinnati and the community stepped up and came together to ensure that it will happen again this year. Cincinnati never ceases to amaze me. I can't wait to attend in July."
According to the release from city officials, as of June 3 several donors came out to offer aid:
Presenting Sponsor
- United Dairy Farmers
Platinum Sponsors
- Zac Taylor Family, Joey Boese and the Bengal Nation, The Model Group, Sterling Exteriors, Solimine Family
- Susan and Jeffrey Harris Family
- Edelweiss Foundation
- Ault Park Advisory Council
Community Sponsors
- Hyde Park Neighborhood Council
- Mt. Lookout Community Council
- Oakley Community Council
Business Sponsors
- Zips Café
- Columbia Chevrolet
- New Music Studio
- Let’s Glow Crazy
- Keepsake Photography
- Tishbein Pharmacy
Individual Sponsors
- John Kuchia
- Ron and Caroline Joseph
- Brittany Speed
- Anne Sesler and Bryan McCleary
- Michael Keefe
- Adam Prasanphanich
- Alex and Kim Schutte
- Kevin Anello
- Michelle Bertacher
- Eisha Armstrong
- Mark King
- Melissa Ferrari
- Julie Corsig
- Jacqualine Brumm
- Josh Weiss
- Nina Marx
However, the funding obtained so far will only save the event this year. Cincinnati Parks Foundation is still taking donations to ensure the fireworks can continue to fly over Ault Park for years to come.
"The Cincinnati Parks Foundation is delighted to support this 57-year tradition at Ault Park with the team at Cincinnati Parks," said Jennifer Spieser, president and CEO of Cincinnati Parks Foundation. "We are grateful for the many generous Cincinnatians who make special and free events like this possible."
The event will be held on July 4th, beginning with a children's bike-scooter-wagon parade and decoration contest at 11 a.m. Evening events run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature food trucks, live music and the fireworks show at dusk.
Organizers of the event announced in March the Ault Park fireworks show would be canceled, sparking discussion over what could be done to solve the problems facing the decades-long tradition.
In May, City Manager Sheryl Long submitted a feasibility report evaluating possible solutions to the issues facing the event, which included a need for more security and a funding gap.
During a city council meeting where he announced organizers of the fireworks show were not planning to ask city officials for funding aid, Walsh said the event is in a bit of a transition period.
"What's gone on with this event is it's been run by the same group of volunteers for decades and the next wave just hasn't had the opportunity to step up yet," said Councilman Seth Walsh during the meeting. "This, hopefully, was the call to action for them to do so."
