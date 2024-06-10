Ault Park fireworks saved for 2024 thanks to donations from community, including Zac Taylor

CINCINNATI — The Ault Park fireworks show has officially been saved, at least for 2024.

City council member Seth Walsh announced on Monday that community fundraising efforts were able to secure the amount needed to allow the fireworks show to go off this year.

Several new donors stepped up to provide additional funding needed to save the fireworks show, after it was announced the event may not happen this year for a multitude of reasons, including a funding shortfall.

"I am thrilled that the 58th Annual Ault Park Fireworks are officially on for this summer," said Walsh in a press release. "This event is a part of the fabric of summertime in Cincinnati and the community stepped up and came together to ensure that it will happen again this year. Cincinnati never ceases to amaze me. I can't wait to attend in July."

According to the release from city officials, as of June 3 several donors came out to offer aid:

Presenting Sponsor



United Dairy Farmers

Platinum Sponsors

Zac Taylor Family, Joey Boese and the Bengal Nation, The Model Group, Sterling Exteriors, Solimine Family

Susan and Jeffrey Harris Family

Edelweiss Foundation

Ault Park Advisory Council

Community Sponsors



Hyde Park Neighborhood Council

Mt. Lookout Community Council

Oakley Community Council

Business Sponsors



Zips Café

Columbia Chevrolet

New Music Studio

Let’s Glow Crazy

Keepsake Photography

Tishbein Pharmacy

Individual Sponsors



John Kuchia

Ron and Caroline Joseph

Brittany Speed

Anne Sesler and Bryan McCleary

Michael Keefe

Adam Prasanphanich

Alex and Kim Schutte

Kevin Anello

Michelle Bertacher

Eisha Armstrong

Mark King

Melissa Ferrari

Julie Corsig

Jacqualine Brumm

Josh Weiss

Nina Marx

However, the funding obtained so far will only save the event this year. Cincinnati Parks Foundation is still taking donations to ensure the fireworks can continue to fly over Ault Park for years to come.

"The Cincinnati Parks Foundation is delighted to support this 57-year tradition at Ault Park with the team at Cincinnati Parks," said Jennifer Spieser, president and CEO of Cincinnati Parks Foundation. "We are grateful for the many generous Cincinnatians who make special and free events like this possible."

The event will be held on July 4th, beginning with a children's bike-scooter-wagon parade and decoration contest at 11 a.m. Evening events run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature food trucks, live music and the fireworks show at dusk.

Organizers of the event announced in March the Ault Park fireworks show would be canceled, sparking discussion over what could be done to solve the problems facing the decades-long tradition.

In May, City Manager Sheryl Long submitted a feasibility report evaluating possible solutions to the issues facing the event, which included a need for more security and a funding gap.

During a city council meeting where he announced organizers of the fireworks show were not planning to ask city officials for funding aid, Walsh said the event is in a bit of a transition period.

"What's gone on with this event is it's been run by the same group of volunteers for decades and the next wave just hasn't had the opportunity to step up yet," said Councilman Seth Walsh during the meeting. "This, hopefully, was the call to action for them to do so."