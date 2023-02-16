Woman shot, killed in Mount Auburn apartment building

CINCINNATI — A woman is dead after Cincinnati police said she was found shot in a Mount Auburn apartment building Wednesday night.

Officers responded to an apartment building at the intersection of Malvern and Eleanor before 10 p.m. for a report of a woman found shot in the hallway. Police said she was pronounced dead.

While she has not yet been identified, police said the woman was 22 years old. It is unclear if she lived in the building.

No one has been arrested. Police said the suspected shooter left the scene on foot.

This story will be updated with additional information when it is received.

