Woman shot in Fairfield Twp., suspect being sought

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting in Fairfield Twp. that happened Wednesday afternoon not far from the police station on Vonnie Vale Court.

A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound in the 6500 block of Vonnie Vale and officers are looking for a person, according to Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey.

Butler County dispatchers said the call was received about 3:55 p.m. The caller reported a person had been shot and was in the road.

Witnesses say many locations in the neighborhood are roped off with crime scene tape.

