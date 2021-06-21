Police identify pregnant woman killed in Reading Road crash

CINCINNATI — Police Monday identified the young woman who, along with her newborn baby, died last week after a driver struck her with his vehicle on Reading Road in Mount Auburn.

According to a Cincinnati police report, 20-year-old Korotoum Dao was walking on the Reading Road sidewalk near the Esther Marie Hatton Center for Women, where she was staying at the time, when 31-year-old Anthony Cioffi lost control of his vehicle and struck a telephone pole before striking Dao.

Dao was pregnant at the time of the crash and later gave birth to her baby while being treated at the hospital. Both ultimately died from their injuries.

Police have charged Cioffi with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. Deputies are holding him at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $2 million bond.