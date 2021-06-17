Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by out-of-control vehicle

CINCINNATI — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a 4-door sedan that lost control on Reading Road Wednesday evening, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

CFD officials said they were dispatched to 2499 Reading Road for a report of a crash with a pedestrian hit and pinned beneath a vehicle.

When they arrived, firefighters found that a 4-door sedan lost control while driving south on Reading Road. The driver hit a telephone pole, splitting it and then continued south on Reading until it hit a pedestrian.

"The victims was thrown a significant distance due to the impact," reads a report from CFD. "The vehicle then collided with the building located at 2499 Reading Rd. and came to a stop facing northbound with heavy damage."

CFD said bystanders began giving the pedestrian CPR, while three people managed to extricate themselves from the crashed car. One person in the car was stabilized by medics and taken to a hospital; a second was checked out but refused treatment and was taken into custody by Cincinnati Police; the third fled the scene before medics could evaluate him or her.

CPD has not announced any charges associated with the crash and there has not been an update on the pedestrian's condition.