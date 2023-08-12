Police: 1 killed in shooting at Jackson Hill Park in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Jackson Hill Park in Mount Auburn Friday evening.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the park and found one man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said at least 50 people were at the park at the time of the shooting, but they have not seen much cooperation. Police did not release information on a possible suspect.

A 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting at McEvoy Park in College Hill just one day before. Another man was also injured in that shooting.

CPD Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said at the scene there were also people at the park during the time of that shooting, calling on people to help with the Homicide Unit's investigation.

"This is something we cannot do on our own," Mitchell said. "We have got to work together to get this solved. Let's work together to try to get this taken care of."

