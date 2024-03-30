Watch Now
CPD: Man shot, killed in Mount Auburn

Police are searching for suspects
Posted at 6:34 AM, Mar 30, 2024
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a shooting in Mount Auburn early Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. officers responded to Highland Avenue and Dorchester Avenue. Upon arrival they found a shooting victim outside of a vehicle, police said.

For 20 minutes responders performed CPR on the victim, but he died on the scene, police said.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released.

Police are actively searching for suspects in this fatal shooting.

"It seems like its always something going on," a neighbor told the WCPO crew on the scene when asked about the shooting.

The neighbor said she would have never guessed something like this would be this close to home. She said all she "can think about is the family and it's so close to Easter."

