CFD: No one hurt after fire engulfed home in Mt. Auburn

CINCINNATI — No one was hurt, but a home has sustained roughly $100,000 in damage after fire broke out and then engulfed a Mt. Auburn home.

Firefighters responded to the two-story home on Rice Street at around 2:22 a.m. Thursday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was heavy on both floors of the home, but they were able to quickly knock it down.

In a video sent to us by a neighbor, flames can be seen coming from the top of a porch and stretching up over the top of the second floor. As the video goes on, the flames appear to get brighter and bigger.

Watch that video below:

Mt. Auburn fire

A second video sent to us shows firefighters at the scene, but the fire has spread to nearly the entire home and the flames have grown. The entire second story of the building appears to be fully engulfed in flames.

Portions of the house also appear to have collapsed as a result of the fire.

Watch that video here:

House engulfed in Mt. Auburn fire

Cincinnati firefighters told us the house was under construction and no one was inside when it caught fire, but what caused the fire is still under investigation. The fire was contained to that house and didn't spread to any nearby homes.

In all, the Cincinnati Fire Department said 44 firefighters responded to help put out the fire for roughly an hour.