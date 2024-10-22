PD: 58-year-old man dead after driving off roadway, striking tree in Mount Airy Forest

CINCINNATI — A 58-year-old man is dead after he drove off the roadway and struck a tree Monday afternoon in Mount Airy Forest, Cincinnati police said.

CPD said officers responded to 5040 Trail Ridge Road in Mount Airy Forest just after 1:15 p.m. for a fatal crash.

They found that a man driving a 2008 Ford Escape north on Trail Ridge Road lost control of his truck, drove off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The man experienced a medical emergency and died at the scene, CPD said.

Police have not identified the man killed in the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.