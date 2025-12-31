Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMount Airy

Actions

CPD: Person shot multiple times at apartment complex in Mt. Airy

Hawaiian terrace shooting
Katie Cepero
Hawaiian terrace shooting
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A person was shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex in Mt. Airy on Wednesday, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said officers were dispatched just before 10 a.m. for a reported shooting in the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace. When police got there, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds that police said "are believed to be life-threatening."

CPD did not have any information to release regarding a suspect.

Our crew at the scene saw a blue-gray SUV being towed away with around 10 gunshot holes visible in the driver's side.

Police have not released any information on what may have led up to the shooting, or about who was shot.

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Fort Mitchell appoints new mayor after former mayor resigned after over a decade Ohio’s minimum wage moves to $11 an hour in 2026 As demand for construction workers surges, this center gives hands-on experience

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM