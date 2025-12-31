CPD: Person shot multiple times at apartment complex in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI — A person was shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex in Mt. Airy on Wednesday, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said officers were dispatched just before 10 a.m. for a reported shooting in the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace. When police got there, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds that police said "are believed to be life-threatening."

CPD did not have any information to release regarding a suspect.

Our crew at the scene saw a blue-gray SUV being towed away with around 10 gunshot holes visible in the driver's side.

Police have not released any information on what may have led up to the shooting, or about who was shot.