CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Airy Forest Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati police responded to the 2500 block of West Fork Road in Mt. Airy Forest at around 2:45 p.m. for a call of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. When they arrived, first responders found 28-year-old Melvin Roundtree dead.

There is no information on a suspect. CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

