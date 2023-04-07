People return to Mt. Adams for Good Friday tradition of 'praying the steps'

CINCINNATI — People were already gathered at Holy Cross Immaculata in Mount Adams Thursday evening to partake in the Good Friday tradition of "praying the steps."

Thousands of people are expected to climb and pray their way to the parish this Friday. At midnight, the steps are blessed by a celebrant who then ascends the steps while reciting the rosary. Those making the pilgrimage can pray the rosary, in their own words or another favorite prayer of theirs.

"I've been doing the praying of the steps for 10 years," said Lisa Williams, whose daughter got married at the church in 2022. "It's very spiritual, I love coming here and doing this. I just feel like it brings me closer to God ... it's very moving."

People have been praying the steps for more than a century. The tradition goes back to when Archbishop Purcell urged Cincinnati's Catholic residents to pray to the church dedicated to the Virgin Mary. People would go to the church before steps were even built to gather and pray.

Wooden steps from the street below to the entrance to the church were built in 1859. The city then built concrete steps in 1911, which have been replaced twice.

After slowly climbing the 96 steps from St. Gregory Street to the entrance, people can confess to a priest, grab coffee and donuts or a fish sandwich depending on the hour. There will be two Good Friday services — one at 2 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

Whether there's rain, snow or sunshine, people across the country and world take part in the pilgrimage every year.