More than 1,000 attendees join 13th annual Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure

CINCINNATI — “He was a really great person.”

Eleven-year-old Journey Jay always looked up to her older cousin Matthew Howard.

“He’s the best person I’ve ever known. He is my inspiration and he is like my leader. I’ve always wanted to be like him when I group up,” Jay said.

Howard was supposed to be at the Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure with her, but he passed away days before the walk.

“My cousin Matthew, 32-years-old was diagnosed 2.5 years ago with a glioblastoma,” said Lindsey Jay, Howard’s cousin. “He fought really hard for 2.5 years, three brain surgeries, lots of chemo, radiation, went through experimental drug treatments and we just lost him 10 days ago, so we’re here in his honor.”

They walked alongside more than 1,000 others to raise money and awareness for brain tumors.

“This is our 13th year doing this event and we’ve raised over $2 million dollars," said Stephanie Cox, one of the walk's committee members. "This year we brought in a little over $210,000."

Her stepfather was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015. She added it’s amazing to have the support of other families going through a similar situation.

Dr. Soma Sengupta is the associate director at the University of Cincinnat’s Brain Tumor Center. She said the Brain Tumor Centers partners with the UC Cancer Center and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to try and bring new forms of treatments for brain tumor patients.

“In addition to research, we also raise funds for what we call the patient benevolent fund and that helps patients with journeys where they can’t afford certain things for their brain tumor journeys,” Sengupta said.

Howard was one of her patients.

“I come here to support each patient and their family members,” Sengupta said.

Howard’s family says they consider Dr. Sengupta as family. They say they’ll continue to remember him and his lovable personality.

“Everybody loved him, he didn’t know any enemy,,” Lindsey said.

“We love Matt, and we want everyone to know that brain tumors like they can happen to anyone like and we just want everybody to be aware that we’re doing this for Matt and we love him so much,” Journey said.

The Jay family hopes people living in the Tri-State will consider supporting this cause.

“If you know anyone with a brain tumor make sure you get to talk to them and tell them how much you love them and just give them all they need,” Journey said.