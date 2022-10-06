Monster Smash pickleball tournament moves to Sawyer Point

CINCINNATI — The Third Annual “Monster Smash” pickleball tournament has a new home at Sawyer Point.

The 24 newly renovated courts will host 350 players of all skill levels this weekend.

If you’ve never played pickleball before, the tournament is a great way to see how it’s done. Cincinnati Pickleball Club President & Co-founder, Mitch Dunn, said it’s a sport that’s easy to play, but hard to master.

Dunn explained that he started the non-profit club in January 2020 because there was a need for some organization in the sport. The Cincinnati Pickleball Club exploded with now more than 1,500 members between the ages of 12-87.

According to Dunn, pickleball rose to prominence during the pandemic because of its low barrier to entry. Players can find a decent paddle for about $25 and a set of balls for $8. And Dunn said it’s not a sport where you have to be a star athlete. Players have said it’s just as much about the social game as it is exercise.

There’s still time to join the Cincinnati Pickleball Club and register for Monster Smash which runs October 7-9.

Click here to register.

Spectators can watch the action and also enjoy live entertainment and food trucks at Sawyer Point. Dunn said there’s also plenty of time for open play as well between tournament games.

