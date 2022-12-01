Mayor Aftab Pureval traveling to India after receiving personal invitation to visit Dalai Lama in India

CINCINNATI — Mayor Aftab Pureval is heading to India after receiving a personal invitation from the Dalai Lama.

Pureval will go to India with a group of other mayors and public figures to meet His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Other than Cincinnati's mayor, here's who else is going on the visit:



Pauline Cutter, mayor of San Leandro

Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville

Bill Peduto, former mayor of Pittsburgh

Libby Schaaf, mayor of Oakland

Lonnie Ali, philanthropist and widow of Muhammad Ali

"I am honored to take part in this incredible opportunity to meet His Holiness and invite him to our bold, dynamic City," Pureval said.

During his visit, Pureval wants to invite the Dalai Lama to the Queen City in an effort to showcase the city as a global destination.

"Having a global leader visit Cincinnati would be huge, and as the highest-ranking elected Tibetan American in the county, my meeting with him showcases our City's commitment to diversity and growing the City equitably," Pureval said.

Pureval is currently in India and will return to Cincinnati on Dec. 7.

READ MORE:

Mayor Aftab Pureval visits White House to discuss how Biden administration has impacted Cincinnati

Cincinnati mayor focuses on housing, public safety in first State of the City Address

Cincinnati City Council unanimously approves Mayor Aftab Pureval's recommendation for new city manager