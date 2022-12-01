Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Mayor Aftab Pureval traveling to India after receiving personal invitation to visit Dalai Lama in India

Aftab Pureval will be sworn in as the first Asian-American mayor in Cincinnati history.
Lot Tan
WCPO sat down with Mayor Elect Aftab Pureval on Dec. 10.
Aftab Pureval will be sworn in as the first Asian-American mayor in Cincinnati history.
Posted at 5:24 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 17:26:15-05

CINCINNATI — Mayor Aftab Pureval is heading to India after receiving a personal invitation from the Dalai Lama.

Pureval will go to India with a group of other mayors and public figures to meet His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Other than Cincinnati's mayor, here's who else is going on the visit:

  • Pauline Cutter, mayor of San Leandro
  • Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville
  • Bill Peduto, former mayor of Pittsburgh
  • Libby Schaaf, mayor of Oakland
  • Lonnie Ali, philanthropist and widow of Muhammad Ali

"I am honored to take part in this incredible opportunity to meet His Holiness and invite him to our bold, dynamic City," Pureval said.

During his visit, Pureval wants to invite the Dalai Lama to the Queen City in an effort to showcase the city as a global destination.

"Having a global leader visit Cincinnati would be huge, and as the highest-ranking elected Tibetan American in the county, my meeting with him showcases our City's commitment to diversity and growing the City equitably," Pureval said.

Pureval is currently in India and will return to Cincinnati on Dec. 7.

READ MORE:
Mayor Aftab Pureval visits White House to discuss how Biden administration has impacted Cincinnati
Cincinnati mayor focuses on housing, public safety in first State of the City Address
Cincinnati City Council unanimously approves Mayor Aftab Pureval's recommendation for new city manager

More Cincinnati news:
OTR restaurant, wine bar Pleasantry to close at the end of December No weapon found after Riverview East placed under lockdown for reports of gun Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.

Local News

Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.