CINCINNATI — Hundreds will walk to raise awareness for breast cancer at T.M. Berry International Friendship Park Sunday morning.

The walk will be hosted by BAPS Charities, an international non-profit organization that has a center in Sharonville, Ohio. Collectively, BAPS Charities across the United States raised $75,000 with proceeds going toward the Susan G. Komen Foundation and other local entities. In Cincinnati, Princeton High School will receive some of the money raised by Cincinnati BAPS volunteers.

“We are expecting about 200 community members joining us on Sunday and there will be individuals, husbands, wives, kids, families from my 3-month-old daughter to a 85-year-old gentleman. Everyone will be joining together to show their support for this cause,” said BAPS Volunteer Ghishma Patel.

Patel added they’re hosting their walk in the summer because it allows people of all ages to participate without worrying about children missing schools or activities.

She said the motto for this year’s walk is “In the Joy of Others Lies Our Own,” which Patel said was the motto for one of BAPS Charities spiritual adviser, Pramukh Swami Maharj.

HAPPENING TODAY: Hundreds are expected to join a BAPS Charities Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at T.M International Friendship Park. Mayor Aftab Pureval will also be in attendance.



In 1974, Mayor Theodore Berry presented Pramukh Swami Maharaj a key to the city. To commemorate this moment Mayor Aftab Pureval will be the chief guest of honor at the walk at Friendship Park

Another volunteer, Poonam Desai says it is important to spread awareness about breast cancer.

“We have a lot of community members that have gone through battling breast cancer. I have had family members, even my own my family members, have gone through that, so it’s important to spread that awareness,” Desai said.

At the walk, there will be a booth for women to sign up for mammograms.