Man who was granted new trial in 1994 Blue Ash murder to speak publicly Tuesday

CINCINNATI — Elwood Jones, who was sentenced to death for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan, is speaking publicly Tuesday morning about the road to his new trial.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Downtown Cincinnati.

In December, Judge Wende C. Cross of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court ruled that evidence withheld from defense attorneys during his first trial in 1996 was significant and should have been presented to the jury that found Elwood Jones guilty for the murder.

Jones was granted bond and released from the Hamilton County Justice Center on January 14 after almost three decades in jail.

Wende set Jones' bail at $50,000, unsecured — which means he does not have to pay any money to be released, but will be responsible for paying the full sum if he misses a court appearance.

Jones will also be subject to biweekly drug screenings and will have to wear a GPS monitoring device.

"I think he is actually speechless," Jones' attorney Jay Clark said. "I don't think he's going to actually believe it until he walks out the door, but I think when he realizes, he's going to be thrilled."

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office issued a statement Friday in reaction to Jones' bond.

"Ten different courts have reviewed Elwood Jones’ conviction and upheld it. Every issue (other than the inadmissible, supposed “confession”) has been litigated by courts whose authority is binding over Judge Cross," the statement reads.

"It is shocking that a trial court believes they have the authority to ignore the direct orders of a superior court. Our criminal justice system cannot function if trial courts thwart the authority of the First District Court of Appeals, the Ohio Supreme Court, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, and the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals."

The prosecutor's office argued that Judge Cross released Jones from jail despite the Ohio Constitution stating that those charged with capital offenses, like murder, are not eligible for bai.

Cross announced the new trial will begin in February 2024. But that trial isn’t a guarantee. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office appealed Judge Cross’ decision to the First District Court of Appeals. It was denied on March 9. Which leaves just one more opportunity to reinstate the conviction and death sentence.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office has 45 days to appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court.

