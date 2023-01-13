Bond hearing delayed for Elwood Jones, man granted new trial in 1994 Blue Ash murder

CINCINNATI — The man sentenced to death for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan was in court Thursday morning, less than one month after he was granted a new trial due to allegations that evidence was withheld from the defense prior to his initial trial.

Elwood Jones was hoping to walk out on bail during a bond hearing Thursday, but that did not happen. There was a miscommunication in court and the hearing was delayed until Friday morning — something his defense team was not happy about.

"9,969 days is long enough to wait," Jones' attorney Jay Clark said. "There's no reason we should have to wait another day — and it's not us. There's no reason Elwood should have to wait another day."

Prosecuting attorney Seth Tieger said they were unaware that the bond hearing would be happening in court on Thursday.

"We did not know it was set for motion to reduce bond today," he said. "We did not notify the victim's family about today's hearing in terms of their availability to be here."

Under Marsy's Law, attorneys are legally required to notify families of victims of any public court hearings involving their case.

Judge Wende Cross called a 15-minute recess so the prosecution could step out and call the family of Rhoda Nathan to see if they wanted to fly to Cincinnati or join the hearing virtually. The prosecution said Nathan's son, Valentine Nathan, wanted to join and speak by Zoom, but couldn't Thursday morning. Cross rescheduled the hearing for 8:30 a.m. Friday.

"He went to sleep last night hoping that he would never have to go to sleep in a prison again and because of what Seth Tieger just did, he does,” said David Hine, Jones' defense attorney.

The defense said they are hopeful Jones will be granted bail.

"The question then becomes what's the appropriate conditions of bail to ensure he comes back to court?" Clark said. "I think there are conditions that we can suggest to the judge that will protect the public and guarantee he comes back to court."

Judge Cross announced the new trial will begin in February 2024.

