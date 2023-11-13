Man shot on Western Hills Viaduct died days later, coroner reports

CINCINNATI — A 26-year-old man who was shot on the Western Hills Viaduct on Nov. 9 died on Nov. 11, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office identified him as 26-year-old Aaditya Adlakha.

At the time of the shooting, police said Adlakha was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for surgery; he died two days later.

Police said the shots were fired around 6 a.m. that morning; police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter. Officers closed the viaduct for around two hours that day while they investigated the shooting.

A WCPO 9 News crew on scene that day saw a small white car just off the side of McMillan street with several bullet holes in the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police did not say whether they believed Adlakha was targeted in the shooting, or whether he was hit by gunfire unintentionally. Police have also not released any information about a suspect.